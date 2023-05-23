HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton will host a number of events that celebrate Black history and culture this summer.
Some of Hampton’s African American historic sites date back more than 400-years. The first enslaved Africans landed at Point Comfort, modern day Fort Monroe in 1619.
Below is a list of events:
- Contraband Commemoration 2023
May 24
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Fort Monroe Chapel of the Centurion
Commemorate and remember those individuals impacted by and descended from the Contraband Decision of 1861 at Fort Monroe. Join us at the historic Chapel of the Centurion as we bring together local “Contraband” Descendants with 3rd-great-grandson of Major General Benjamin Butler. This program will also be available virtually. Register here.
- 12th Annual Day of Remembrance
June 10
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Fort Monroe Outlook Beach
Celebrate the richness and diversity of the African diaspora and bring awareness to this tragic chapter in American and global history. The program includes African drumming, songs, dance, poetry, historical presentations, and traditional African libation.
- Second Annual Juneteenth Freedom Fest Peninsula
June 18
10 a.m.- 6:30 p.m.
Darling Stadium
Guests can enjoy this free festival that will include worship service, cultural arts and entertainment, a job and community resource fair, a book author’s corner and so much more. Special guest entertainment will include Washington D.C. go-go band EU featuring Sugar Bear.
- Hampton Jazz Festival
June 23-25
Hampton Coliseum
The Hampton Jazz Festival is back! Headliners for this year’s Jazz Festival include Fantasia, Anthony Hamilton, Charlie Wilson and more. This year’s festival marks the first Jazz Festival in three years.
- Hampton African American Heritage Festival
June 23-24
Mill Point Park
Celebrates Hampton’s rich African American history with over 60 arts and crafts and food vendors, live entertainment, and a children’s area. Enjoy live jazz and R&B bands and a community paint party.
- 1619 Commemoration of the First Enslaved African Landing
August 25-27
Fort Monroe
Commemoration of the First Enslaved African Landing with this special ceremony and program. The events reflect on the significance of the 1619 landing of enslaved Africans and the contributions of Africans and their descendants to American society. The event includes African drumming, dancing, libation ceremony, vendors and more.