Hampton schools to temporarily move all students to remote learning after holiday breaks

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Schools will temporarily move to 100% virtual learning for all students following Thanksgiving.

For now, administrators say everyone will be online between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4.

Schedules during that time will remain the same as they are with in-person learning, just remote.

Officials cited returning college students and the increase of families traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday as the reason for the return to remote learning. The division said administrators want to continue maintaining safe and healthy learning environments, so it’s being proactive with the measure.

A week of virtual learning will also follow winter break, from Jan. 4-8.

Also, starting Dec. 4, schools will change the current Friday remediation day to required instructional days for students in grades one through five.

Updated scheduled for students will be released no later than Nov. 20.

Student meals will be available for pickup on their regular schedule at the division’s meal pickup sites.

