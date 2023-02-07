HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton City School Board has announced that it is seeking public input on qualifications they want to see in a new superintendent.

The division’s current superintendent, Dr. Jeffery O. Smith, has announced he will retire effective July 1 after working in public education for 32 years.

The School Board has created a survey to find out what credentials the public believes would make for a skilled superintendent. Officials say that the survey, which asks questions ranging from required education level to staff relations and talent, is beneficial to the overall hiring process.

The survey is available here and on the official Hampton City Schools website until Feb. 20. Hard copies are also available at the school administrative office (located on 1 Franklin Street), and at various schools and public libraries in the Hampton area.

Alongside seeking public opinion, the School Board has also selected the Virginia School Boards Association to assist the board with the superintendent search.

“Hiring a new superintendent is the biggest task a school board will face and we want to make sure that the public has a voice in this process,” said Dr. Richard Mason, School Board chair. “We hope that parents, staff, and residents will take time to fill out the survey or attend the public hearing.”

The Hampton City School Board will hold public hearings on the following dates: