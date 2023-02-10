HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Workforce Council is accepting applications for the HR Strong Program. This program was designed to connect those who are seeking a career in the maritime industry to Marine Trade Training (MTT).

Along with free MTT training, HR Strong offers employer engagement events, interviews, and achievement-based incentives for each successful week of training. The program is valued at over $9,000 and can assist with services such as childcare, transportation, and uniform attire.

HR Strong is open to individuals 18 years old and older, who are authorized to work in the United States, and (where applicable) registered for Selective Service. Pre-screening will include a background check, drug screening, and a free physical. Employers with job openings in the maritime industry are encouraged to connect with the Hampton Roads Workforce Council for assistance with training new hires.

HR Strong applications will be accepted on a rolling basis. For more information, visit the Hampton Roads Workforce Council’s official website or call 757-681-8974.