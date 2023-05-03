HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center and the Hampton Roads Workforce Council will host 757 Career Summits.

The career summit is a two-day event designed to connect Hampton Roads military community to the region’s high-demand industries.

Each summit will have three tracks:

Tuesday, May 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m at De Rican Chef, 3208 Holland Road Networking Mixer- informal networking with summit attendees and employers

Wednesday, May 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Naval Air Station Oceana Conference Center, 906 G Avenue Career Summit – industry panel discussion, LinkedIn headshots, and on-the-spot resume reviews Headshot and resume reviews will be available to the first 100 registrants.

Wednesday, May 17 from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Career Fair – attendees will meet and interview employees looking to hire within the military community



Military spouses, student veterans, transitioning services members, and veterans seeking employment are encouraged to attend.

This summit will be the first of four. Attendees can register at the 757 Military Career Summit website.