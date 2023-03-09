HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) -The Hampton Roads Workforce Council is set to host a regional career fair on Apr. 13 in Hampton.

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hampton Roads Convention Center, located at 1610 Coliseum Dr.

The event is free and open to the public. Businesses can register to participate in the fair by contacting the following at Hampton Roads Workforce Council: