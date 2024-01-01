NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads welcomed several new babies to the world at the start of 2024, including one right after the clock hit midnight.

The first baby born at local Sentara hospitals, and seemingly in the region as a whole, came right at 12 a.m. at Sentara Obici Hospital in Suffolk.

That family and the one for the second baby born for Sentara (at 2:28 a.m. at Sentara Leigh in Norfolk) did not want to be identified.

However, we do know the name of the third baby for Sentara: Shine Johnson-Minton. The boy was born at 9:20 a.m. to parents Cherrelle Minton and Maurice Johnson. Sentara says Cherrelle became pregnant with Shine on Maurice’s birthday, and Shine came nine days early.

Meanwhile the Riverside Health System says its first baby came at 1:03 a.m. at 7 pounds, 3 ounces. They didn’t have additional info initially, but said “she and mom are doing beautifully.”