NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Class of 2023 inductees for the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame will have a strong Hampton Roads and University of Virginia flavor among the eight inductees and Distinguished Virginian honoree.

The inductees include:

Shawn Moore (UVA quarterback, 1990 ACC player of the year, Heisman Trophy finalist)

🚨2023 Inductee Alert🚨

We are pleased to welcome @ShawnMoore1212 from Martinsville, VA to the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. The 1990 ACC Player of the Year had a record-setting career for @UVAFootball and his 83 touchdowns remain a school record today. pic.twitter.com/aRoUp5unDa — Virginia Sports HOF (@VaSportsHoF) November 28, 2022

Francena McCorory (Bethel HS, Hampton University track star, two-time Olympic gold medalist)

🚨2023 Inductee Alert🚨

We are pleased to welcome @theREALMcCorory from Hampton, VA to the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. McCorory starred at Bethel High and @HUAthletics1868 before winning 2 Olympic gold medals in the 4×400 meter relay. pic.twitter.com/zsGz2wEzfw — Virginia Sports HOF (@VaSportsHoF) November 28, 2022

Ryan Zimmerman (Virginia Beach native, UVA and MLB standout for 16 seasons, two-time All-Star)

🚨2023 Inductee Alert🚨

We are pleased to welcome Ryan Zimmerman from Virginia Beach, VA to the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. After his UVA career, Zimmerman was drafted by the @Nationals 4th overall and helped the team capture their first World Series in 2019. pic.twitter.com/7dtpgun5bp — Virginia Sports HOF (@VaSportsHoF) November 28, 2022

DeAngelo Hall (Chesapeake native, Virginia Tech and NFL standout defensive back for 14 seasons)

🚨2023 Inductee Alert🚨



We are pleased to welcome @DeAngeloHall23 from Chesapeake, VA to the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame class of 2023. Hall was a 1st-team All-American defensive back for @HokiesFB and a 3x Pro Bowl Selection during his 14-year NFL career. pic.twitter.com/9JX8NAslo7 — Virginia Sports HOF (@VaSportsHoF) November 28, 2022

Jimmye Laycock (William & Mary football coach, 39 seasons, 249 wins)

🚨2023 Inductee Alert🚨



We are pleased to welcome Jimmye Laycock from Hamilton, VA to the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. Laycock coached @WMTribeFootball for 39 seasons amassing 249 wins, 7 conference titles, and 10 NCAA FCS playoff appearances. @TribeAthletics pic.twitter.com/Y4ExgkoC74 — Virginia Sports HOF (@VaSportsHoF) November 28, 2022

Jerry Ratcliffe (sportswriter for The Daily Progress and JerryRatcliffe.com, covering UVA athletics, four time Virginia sportswriter of the year)

🚨2023 Inductee Alert🚨

We are pleased to welcome media fixture @JerryRatcliffe to the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. Ratcliffe is a 4x Virginia Sportswriter of the Year recipient and covers all things UVA sports through https://t.co/xDYdObJc9T. pic.twitter.com/sIsyAUJdi8 — Virginia Sports HOF (@VaSportsHoF) November 28, 2022

Sheila Trice-Myers (Louisa and Christopher Newport University track star, 15-time national champion)

🚨2023 Inductee Alert🚨

We are pleased to welcome Sheila Trice-Myers from Louisa, VA to the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. Trice-Myers was dominant on the track for @CNUathletics finishing her career with 32 All-American honors and 15 national championships. pic.twitter.com/nUVLXIhyvt — Virginia Sports HOF (@VaSportsHoF) November 28, 2022

Bob Rotanz (Roanoke College lacrosse national champion, three-time All-American, 1978 national player of the year)

🚨2023 Inductee Alert🚨

We are pleased to welcome Bob Rotanz out of @RoanokeCollege to the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. The 3x All-American for @roanokemenslax was named National Player of the Year in 1978 and led the Maroons to an NCAA title. @RCmaroons pic.twitter.com/5TIi05uu82 — Virginia Sports HOF (@VaSportsHoF) November 28, 2022

Joe Montgomery from Lynchburg has been awarded this year’s Distinguished Virginian award. Montgomery was a standout center for William & Mary football in the 1970s.

“Montgomery’s accomplishments on and off-the-field are worthy of the Distinguished Virginian,” the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame said in a tweet.