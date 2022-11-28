NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Class of 2023 inductees for the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame will have a strong Hampton Roads and University of Virginia flavor among the eight inductees and Distinguished Virginian honoree.
The inductees include:
- Shawn Moore (UVA quarterback, 1990 ACC player of the year, Heisman Trophy finalist)
- Francena McCorory (Bethel HS, Hampton University track star, two-time Olympic gold medalist)
- Ryan Zimmerman (Virginia Beach native, UVA and MLB standout for 16 seasons, two-time All-Star)
- DeAngelo Hall (Chesapeake native, Virginia Tech and NFL standout defensive back for 14 seasons)
- Jimmye Laycock (William & Mary football coach, 39 seasons, 249 wins)
- Jerry Ratcliffe (sportswriter for The Daily Progress and JerryRatcliffe.com, covering UVA athletics, four time Virginia sportswriter of the year)
- Sheila Trice-Myers (Louisa and Christopher Newport University track star, 15-time national champion)
- Bob Rotanz (Roanoke College lacrosse national champion, three-time All-American, 1978 national player of the year)
Joe Montgomery from Lynchburg has been awarded this year’s Distinguished Virginian award. Montgomery was a standout center for William & Mary football in the 1970s.
“Montgomery’s accomplishments on and off-the-field are worthy of the Distinguished Virginian,” the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame said in a tweet.