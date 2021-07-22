Hampton Roads Transit, union workers reach new contract agreement

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials with Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) announced on Thursday that they reached an agreement with the transit union to provide a higher base pay, as well as increases in the tool and uniform allowances.

The three-year contract took effect on July 1 and provides future increases of 3% to union hourly base pay effective July 1, 2022, and July 1, 2023.

“This contract represents a true partnership which will enable HRT and its employees to improve public transit in the 757,” said William Harrell, President and CEO of HRT.

Employees are now provided additional bereavement time for employees who must travel more than 300 miles for the funeral of an immediate family member, as well as holiday pay on Juneteenth.

Several pay increases are part of the deal, as well, including:

Bus Operators: The starting base work pay for bus operators will rise to $18.26 from $15.18 an hour.

Maintenance Workers: The starting work pay for bus mechanics increases to $22.16, up from $18.87.

Light Rail Workers: The starting work pay for light rail workers increases to $19.41, up from $16.27.

Night premiums are also available for maintenance workers who work between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. They will receive an extra $3 on top of their base pay.

The new contract also increases tool, shoe and jacket allowances by $75.

Officials do note, however, that ferry workers are subcontractors and not covered by the new contract agreement.