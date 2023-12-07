NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit is hiring for multiple opportunities at upcoming career fairs in Norfolk, according to their release.

All career fairs are scheduled to be held in the Boardroom at their Norfolk Headquarters at 509 E. 18th Street, Building 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The dates are as follows:

Friday, Dec. 8

Friday, Jan. 12

Monday, Feb. 2

Friday, Feb. 23

Friday, March 15

Wednesday, March 27

Several of the current openings come with a service bonus of up to $5,000.

Public transit agency, bus operators, light rail operators and mechanics have a starting pay more than $20/hour, the release states. The operators and mechanics have paid training, benefits and an opportunity to save for retirement.