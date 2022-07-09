HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY)- The Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) will be hosting a career fair on July 15th in Hampton.

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3400 Victoria Boulevard.

According to a Hampton Roads Transit Facebook post, the company is looking for bus operator trainees and mechanics. Applicants may be eligible to receive a $4,000 thousand service bonus for newly hired bus operator trainees and $5,000 thousand for newly hired mechanics.

On-the-spot screenings and interviews are available and professional attire is recommended. For more information about the fair, visit the Hampton Roads Transit website.