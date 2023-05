NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit is hosting its latest career fair on Friday, May 12 in Norfolk.

It’s being held at their location 509 East 18th Street, Building 4, behind KFC and Chick-fil-A.

They’re pitching $5,000 service bonuses for full-time bus and light rail operator trainees and for mechanics. Bus and light rail operators also start at $19.50 an hour.

Benefits include medical, vision and dental insurance, plus a pension.

For more information, visit gohrt.com.