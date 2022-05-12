HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit is holding two upcoming career fairs, offering on the spot interviews and up to a $5,000 sign-on bonus.

The first fair is happening Friday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their location at 3400 Victoria Boulevard in Hampton.

The second is Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Patrick Henry Mall in Newport News.

HRT is currently offering a $4,000 service bonus for newly hired bus operator trainees and a $5,000 sign-on bonus for newly hired mechanics.

For more information, visit their website and Facebook page.