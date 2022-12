HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Transit is holding its final career fair of the year Dec. 13 at its location at 509 E. 18th St. in Norfolk.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and HRT is hiring for multiple positions in Norfolk and Hampton.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

HRT will be offering on-the-spot screening and interviews available for qualified candidates.

For more job opportunities in your area, head to WAVY.com/jobs for the latest hiring events.