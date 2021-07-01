Hampton Roads Transit expands service, later hours for July 4 weekend

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) announced on Thursday that they are expanding service, on land and on the water, throughout the region during the July 4th weekend.

Ferry service will expand both their hours and operating frequency on Saturday and Sunday. They will operate on a 15-minute service frequency on July 3 from 2 p.m. – 11 p.m., as well as a 15-minute service frequency on July 4 from noon until approximately one hour after the conclusion of the fireworks display at Town Point Park.

Light rail will use it normal Sunday operating scheduling on July 4, but will expand their operations until approximately one hour after the completion of the fireworks.

In addition, HRT will operate it’s Saturday schedule for bus and light rail on Monday, July 5 in observance of the holiday.

Masks are required on all HRT modes of transportation in accordance with the TSA federal mandate.