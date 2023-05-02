HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – TowneBank in Hampton Roads received the annual Virginia Community College System (VCCS) Chancellor’s Award for Leadership in Philanthropy.

TowneBank was nominated by Tidewater Community College President Marcia Conston for its continuing support of the college.

Tidewater Community College’s Educational Foundation received a $500,000 grant from TowneBank. The funds are supporting the development of the TCC Visual Arts and Design Center in downtown Norfolk.

Townbank also gifted an additional $250,000 that helped with the launch and operations of the Community Feed at TCC’s campuses in 2020.

“We are grateful to TowneBank for their unwavering commitment to TCC,” said President Conston. “They are a shining example of an organization dedicated to providing educational opportunities for families and individuals in our region. In addition, their financial contribution ensures that students in need have ongoing access to meals and fresh foods. We express our sincere thanks.”

TowneBank’s generosity will be honored by a named space in the new Visual Arts and Design Center in the coaching and critiquing room.