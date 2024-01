NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing, or CVW, 8 are scheduled to return to Naval Station Norfolk, Naval Air Station Oceana, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island and Naval Air Station Jacksonville from Jan. 14-16.

After a more than eight-month deployment with the USS Gerald R. Ford, the Hampton Roads squadrons are set to return home Sunday and Tuesday morning to Naval Station Norfolk, and Monday to Naval Air Station Oceana.