PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads showed up and showed out at the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California, on Monday.

The Norfolk State University Spartan Legion marching band represented the 757 and the state of Virginia, and Donate Life honored a Virginia Beach woman for saving four lives through organ donation.

It was the first time in history the award-winning NSU band has performed on a national stage, and the legion of alumni is loving it.

“Everyone is like just saying they look great and they’re so proud!” former band member Antonio Mondy told WAVY. He and his buddies beamed as they watched NBC’s coverage and were maybe a bit jealous.

“Yes! I’m not even gonna lie, not gonna sugar coat it … I wish it would’ve — I wish I was still marching,” Mondy said.

Proud is also the way to describe a Virginia Beach family whose own angel’s face adorned the Donate Life float.

Brittany Hoover, 32, saved four lives through organ donation when she died suddenly last March. Her mother, sister and a local LifeNet Health representative were on the ground to see her floragraph — a special portrait of plant materials — inspire others.

The floragraph honoring Brittany Hoover

“She represents a lot of Virginians that were donors and her mother specifically said she is a hero, but there are other heroes also,” said LifeNet Executive Vice President Doug Wilson.

Wilson told WAVY there were approximately 247 organ donors in Virginia last year. The need for donors however far exceeds that figure. There are currently nearly 106,000 waiting for transplants in the U.S., including more than 2,700 in Virginia.

“One person can save 9 lives through the gift of organ donation, obviously they can bring sight to two more people and then they can help up to 150 people with tissue donation,” Wilson said.

LifeNet hopes people will see not only the artistry of the float but the beauty of becoming a donor. You can register to become a donor here.