PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – An inmate at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail has died, jail officials has confirmed.

Jorge Morales-Riley had been transferred from the Hampton City Jail to the Hampton Roads Regional Jail Oct. 14, 2021. Nearly a year later, on Oct. 12, Morales-Riley was admitted to Sentara Leigh Hospital for what was supposed to be a routine surgical procedure stemming from a previously suffered gunshot wound, according to jail Superintendent Jeff Vergakis.

However, Vergakis said Morales-Riley suffered numerous complications while in the hospital and a spokesperson for the jail confirmed that Morales-Riley had died.

Jail administration had sought a pre-trial compassionate release, which was denied, Vergakis said. Morales-Riley had been jailed on charges of second degree murder, first offense use of a firearm in a felony and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

Morales-Riley’s family was notified, according to Vergakis, and they came to Virginia to spend time with him before he died.