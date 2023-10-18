PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Regional Jail could soon “lock up” its doors.

On Wednesday, the jail’s authority board is meeting, and they’re expected to take a vote to close the jail.

For 25 years the jail has housed inmates, it can fit around 1,300. It’s unknown what will happen to the inmates and staff if the jail shuts down.

The jail’s Facebook page consistently posts hiring events and highlights its employees, however its history comes with a dark past.

In 2016, the Department of Justice investigated the jail. The investigation claimed the jail violated mentally ill and disabled prisoners’ rights because of restrictive housing practices.

Several inmates have died at the facility, some from alleged lack of treatment. This October, an inmate died by apparent suicide.

In 2018, a former inmate accused a former jail officer who choked him until he passed out. The former officer faced assault charges but those were later dismissed.

The board expected to vote to close the jail at the 1:30 p.m. meeting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.