HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads area is gearing up for the potential of severe weather this evening, with a severe thunderstorm watch in western Tidewater and Hampton Roads. Another watch is expected to include the rest of Hampton Roads.

A flood watch is also in effect along the Interstate 64 corridor from Richmond into Hampton Roads.

The potential for severe weather has affected some events in Hampton Roads.

Tidewater Community College closed at 3 p.m. Monday, canceling all in-person classes and activities. It said Zoom and online classes would continue as scheduled.

In Norfolk, due to the potential for flash flooding with the anticipated storms, Old Dominion University garages will be available to residents looking to move their vehicles to higher ground. They will be available until noon Tuesday.

Jim Redick, Norfolk’s director of emergency preparedness and response, asked people not to park on the first floor of garages.

🚨PLEASE do not park on the first floor of the garages to avoid flooding as well as reserved and ADA spaces (unless you have a DMV placard or plate). Please also make sure your vehicle is out NO LATER THAN noon tomorrow, June 27th to avoid ticketing and towing! 🚗 https://t.co/LLE64oLjWi — Jim Redick (@JimRedick) June 26, 2023

The Red Cross has called this a weather aware day across Virginia.

It is a weather aware day across the Commonwealth. Follow our friends @NWSWakefieldVA for updates on the forecast. Report power outages to @DominionEnergy at https://t.co/6zZPEREQWp.



Make sure to also follow @VDEM, @VaDOT and @VSPPIO for updates and tips to keep you safe. https://t.co/Wjv5uNuyjA pic.twitter.com/oYSXK0Oti6 — Red Cross Virginia (@VARedCross) June 26, 2023

Severe weather is in the forecast for our #VA service territories today. Wind gusts and heavy rain/hail could potentially cause power outages.



Stay safe, and download the Dominion Energy app to quickly report outages right from your fingertips. >> https://t.co/xiHieOBZvB 📱 https://t.co/DPexidZH5x — Dominion Energy (@DominionEnergy) June 26, 2023

The Virginia Department of Transportation said it is prepared for statewide impacts due to severe weather this afternoon and evening.

Heavy rain and wind gusts were expected to hit Virginia between about 2 p.m. in the western parts of the state to midnight in the eastern areas, with regions east of Interstate 81 experiencing the worst conditions.

It cautioned that severe weather threats along and east of the I-95 corridor would include wind gusts up to 75 mph along with large hail and possible isolated tornadoes.

“Whenever severe weather is expected, we partner with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Virginia State Police to coordinate efforts,” said VDOT commissioner Stephen Brich. “Teams throughout the Commonwealth are prepared to address the impacts from this storm. We ask for the public’s assistance to remain safe and stay aware of changing weather and road conditions in their area and along their travel routes.”

VDOT cautions drivers to obey all “road closed” signage and not try to drive through flooded roads. It said 6 inches of flood water is enough to knock an adult off of their feet, 12 inches can move most cars and 18 to 24 inches can carry away most large SUVs, vans and trucks. It also said to be alert to downed trees, power lines and debris, and to move over for emergency crews working in or near roads.

It called for people to pay attention to high wind advisories, especially on bridges or taller structures, and for high-profile and vulnerable vehicles such as tractor-trailers, SUVs or box trucks to not cross a bridge during a high wind advisory.

Drivers should check road conditions by calling 511, visiting www.511Virginia.org or checking the 511 Virginia mobile app.

