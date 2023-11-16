SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — We now have an opening date for the first Publix in the seven cities: Wednesday, December 13.

The Florida-based grocer announced that the 3189 Godwin Blvd. location will have a grand opening that morning at 7.

Publix says the 46,791-square-foot store will employ about 130 associates. They just hosted a second hiring event this past weekend.

The location will be the first Publix in the metro, and the second in the greater Hampton Roads area. The first opened in Williamsburg back in 2018.

Three other locations are also planned locally: in Virginia Beach, in Isle of Wight County and in Chesapeake.