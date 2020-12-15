Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force to continue, expand through $525K federal grant

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring speaks to reporters outside the Arlington County Courthouse in Arlington, Va., Monday, Oct. 6, 2014, following a Supreme Court decision rejecting gay marriage appeals from 5 states. The Supreme Court cleared the way Monday for an immediate expansion of same-sex marriage by unexpectedly and tersely turning away appeals from five […]

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force will have funding for the next 3 years and be able to expand into other areas of the region through a new $525,000 grant from the federal government.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring’s office announced Tuesday that Herring helped secured the funding, which will help the relatively new organization to establish footprints in Williamsburg, Smithfield, Mathews and the Eastern Shore.

“I am incredibly proud of the work that the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force has done since its inception in 2017. This new round of grant funding will allow the Task Force to continue their important work and will help us make even more progress in combating human trafficking in the Hampton Roads area, including these new localities,” Herring said in a press release. “The reality of human trafficking is that it doesn’t involve vast conspiracies or wild things you might hear about online. Most often it involves vulnerable individuals who are lured into dangerous situations with promise of financial support, stability, or acceptance.

Herring originally secured $1.45 million in funding in 2016 to establish the task force, which launched in January 2017. It’s a collaboration between several entities, from law enforcement to domestic violence shelters, and outreach groups within the force reach out to the community and help them identify and respond to human trafficking.

“We are excited about expanding our services to serve survivors of human trafficking. Human trafficking has been has increased significantly, with limited services on the Virginia Peninsula, this grant will help us develop critical services for survivors of trafficking to feel safe, heal from trauma, while discovering how they want to live their lives. This partnership with the Attorney General’s Office and the Human Trafficking Task Force promotes are collective expansion and impact in Hampton Roads,” said Sanu Dieng, Executive Director, Transitions Family Violence Services.

Herring says the task force has so far opened 337 investigations, leading to 135 arrests. 227 confirmed victims have been identified and 38 cases have been prosecuted. They’ve seen an increase in victims, especially minors, during the pandemic.