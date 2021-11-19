Hampton Roads communities see dramatic increases in speed-related crashes, fatalities and deaths

In this photo provided by the Virginia State Police, emergency personnel work the scene of a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 64 in York County, Va., on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (Virginia State Police via AP)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads community has seen an overall increase in speed-related crashes, fatalities and injuries versus what was seen in 2020.

Data from the Virginia DMV found that crashes increased by an average of 14%, fatalities increased by an average of 111% and injuries increased by an average of 22% in eight local cities.

(data: Virginia DMV)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that driving too fast for conditions or racing was involved in 9% of property-only crashes and 12% of crashes with injuries or fatalities in 2019.

“People overestimate the time saved by speeding,” said Holly Dalby, director of public affairs for AAA Tidewater Virginia. “You’d need to drive 100 miles to save roughly 5 minutes driving at 80 mph instead of 75.”

Research has found that speed increases:

the distance a vehicle travels from the time a driver detects an emergency to the time the driver reacts,

the distance needed to stop a vehicle once the driver starts to brake,

the risk that an evasive steering maneuver will result in loss of control and

the crash energy exponentially.

“Speeding kills. Even modestly higher speeds at the time of a crash dramatically increase the chances of severe injury and death,” added Dalby.