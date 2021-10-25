Hampton Roads city closings and schedule changes for Election Day 2021

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia gubernatorial election is around the corner and Hampton Roads city offices, locations, and services are closing and adjusting their schedules for the day.

Chesapeake

All offices, courts, community centers, and libraries in Chesapeake will be closed on Tuesday, November 2 for Election Day. The Chesapeake Visitor’s Center will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.



There will be no changes to trash or recycling collection schedules.

Normal operating schedules will resume on Wednesday, November 3.

Norfolk

Norfolk offices including libraries and recreation centers are expected to close on Tuesday, November 2, for Election Day and will reopen at regular business hours on Wednesday. The closures include the Commissioner of the Revenue, City Treasurer and the Norfolk Courthouse.

Trash, recycling, and bulk waste collection will take place as scheduled. Bulk waste requests for Tuesday, November 2, or Wednesday, November 3, must be scheduled by 3 p.m. on Monday, November 1.

To schedule a service request, residents can go to the MyNorfolk mobile app online portal or call Norfolk Cares at 664-6510.

The SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station will not accept household hazardous waste on Tuesday. Electronics disposal is available at the Towing and Recovery facility 1188-A Lance Road on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, from 8 a.m. – noon.

Street sweeping scheduled for Tuesday will be made up during the following two weeks.

Portsmouth

The City of Portsmouth’s municipal offices will be closed on Tuesday, November 2 in observance of the Election Day holiday. City facilities that are designated voting sites will be open for voting, only.

If you’re a Portsmouth resident who normally has garbage/recycling pickup on Tuesdays, next week, your collection will be on Wednesday, November 3 instead because of Election Day on Tuesday.

Libraries will be closed on Election Day. *The Coleman Room in the Churchland Branch is a voting site and will be open for voting, only.

Portsmouth Museums will be closed on Election Day.

The following Recreation Centers are voting sites on Election Day, Tuesday, November 2nd, and will be open for voting, only; closed for recreation: J.E. Parker Recreation Center, Cavalier Manor Recreation Center, Senior Station

Suffolk

In observance of Election Day, Suffolk City offices will be closed Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

No change to trash and recycling pickup.

The Southeastern Public Service Authority (SPSA) Transfer Station in Suffolk will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Regional Landfill will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Suffolk Parks & Recreation Joint Use Recreation Centers (Kings Fork, Creekside, Northern Shores, Oakland, Booker T. Washington, Mack Benn, Jr.) will be closed Tuesday, November 2. The Kings Fork, Booker T. Washington, Mack Benn, Jr. and Northern Shores Joint Use Recreation Centers will be open for the general election only.

The East Suffolk Recreation Center and the Whaleyville Recreation Center will be closed for normal operations Tuesday, November 2, but will be open for the general election. The East Suffolk Recreation Center and Creekside Joint Use Center will be open for Kid Zone Play Day daycare (registration required).

The Suffolk Parks & Recreation Administration Office will be closed Tuesday, November 2.

Suffolk’s four major parks (Lone Star Lakes, Constant’s Wharf, Sleepy Hole, Bennett’s Creek) will remain open Tuesday, November 2; however, no park attendant will be on duty.

All Suffolk City Libraries (Morgan Memorial, North Suffolk, Chuckatuck) will be closed Tuesday, November 2. Morgan Memorial and North Suffolk Libraries will reopen at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The Suffolk Art Gallery will be closed on Tuesday, November 2.

For the latest Election Day 2021 headlines, CLICK HERE.