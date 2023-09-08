NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Chamber said it’s striving to keep people “in the know” on Hampton Roads events.

The group launched a Hampton Roads Regional Calendar that features events across the seven cities.

The chamber invites the community to submit regional events to be added to the calendar. Events could get approved within 24 hours.

Qualified regional events must be large or reach people who would travel to the event locally, nationally, or internationally.

Qualified events include festivals, concerts, sports, or events that bring in 500 people or more.

Unqualified events include, church functions, networking, fundraising, or club events.

Click here to for a full list of submission guidelines.

A reminder that WAVY.com has its own Living Local Events Calendar, which includes events across WAVY’s entire viewing area. Click here to view the WAVY.com events calendar and to submit your event.