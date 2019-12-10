Hampton Roads Chamber launches effort to rebrand the region the “757”

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce is launching a new effort to brand and unify the region, which has struggled with an identity.

After a nearly yearlong process, numerous meetings and talking to around 3,000 local residents, the chamber is announcing the decision to embrace the “757” moniker that is already taking hold.

Backed by a nine-month research effort, which included surveying more than 3,000 people, the Envision 2020 Regional… Posted by Hampton Roads Chamber on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Research showed that residents and business across the 17 different municipalities have a connection to 757. The brand comes from the region’s area code, but research shows most people see the numbers in an emotional and personal way and not just a phone number.

Much like “RVA” came to represent Richmond, the Chamber hopes “757” continues to grow as a unifying brand for the area.

Embracing 757 doesn’t mean businesses and residents have to stop saying Hampton Roads, Coastal Virginia or Tidewater. They hope locals will incorporate 757 into those identifies.

Research also showed the area’s biggest assets, including our water, history and military should be a part of the campaign and the imagery and story behind 757.

The 757 brand was also shown to greatly appeal to millennials and is already popular on social media.

10 On Your Side’s Deanna Bettineschi is at the meeting where the rebranding discussion and plan is taking place. Look for her comprehensive coverage tonight beginning at 4.

