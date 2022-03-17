PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Every day, sadly, we’re reporting on crime, and too often the suspects are young adults or teenagers.

Some local authors have asked “why?” And the writers are answering their own question in their new books.

“I wrote the book based on my 19 years working for the Virginia Beach public school system,” says Bobby Huntley, author of “The Shaping Of Our Future Generation, Putting A Plug In The School To Prison Pipeline.”

Huntley, who also served 13 years in the U.S. Marines, began his mission to reach African

American and other minority males after noticing they were a majority of the disciplined students.

In his book, Huntley details how he developed a mentoring program called the “Gentlemen’s Club.”

“When I was at Landstown Middle School, the referrals had decreased by 50 percent, the attendance had increased and she (an administrator) recognized what was new was the “Gentlemen’s Club.”

Former heroin addict Jessie Warren takes on the challenge of troubled youth by using his troubled past as an example.

“25 years ago I was contemplating suicide when I became aware of Jesus in my life.”

Warren, now in his 70s and a teacher and minister at his church, tells how he moved beyond the idea taking his own life to trying to save others, especially young adults and teens, in his book “Coming Clean.”

So, what’s one big key to connecting with our children?

“Give the kids an ear. Kids want to talk to us. But we’re so busy trying to talk to them.”

One language, seemingly everyone understands, is money. And certified public accountant Wright Aloba wrote a book about how to teach that to children.

“In my book I said when you are three years old, if you can walk, take your children to the bank!”

Aloba’s new book “52% – Ways to become a middle class” contains stories, illustrations and lessons to help adults manage money, and share those lessons with their children in a fun way.

“Let them put in their one dollar or 50 cents (in the bank). Give them that attitude, because, to achieve something, you have to start somewhere.”

Each author would love to talk with you about their books, all of which are on Amazon. And, if you want to purchase a copy, here’s the contact info:

Bobbie Huntley:

Jessie Warren:

jvvcws8484@gmail.com, 757-269-1935.

Upcoming Book Signing:

April 9, 2. p.m.

Living Word Victory Center

442 Jamestown Ave Portsmouth, Va.

It’s also available at Barnes and Noble.

Wright Aloba, CPA: