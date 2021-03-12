Hampton resident celebrates her 103rd birthday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton woman is celebrating her 103rd birthday Friday.

Magnolia Penderman originally lived in Red Bank, New Jersey for more than 70 years before her family brought her to Hampton. They moved her here during the midst of the pandemic in April 2020.

Her daughter and grandchildren are excited to celebrate her 103rd birthday and sending her a big “Happy birthday, Magnolia!”

Magnolia has one daughter who is 81, four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren!

