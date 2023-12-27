HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — On Christmas Eve, an individual forced entry into Twin B Motors located in the 1200 block of North King Streat in Hampton, police said.

After leaving the store, the suspect stole a white 2013 BMW SUV that belonged to the business and fled, police said. The suspect was described to be last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, red face covering, gray and black gloves, jeans and black shoes.

Courtesy: Hampton Police

Hampton police are asking for assistance in identifying the suspect. If a tip leads to an arrest, the caller could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500.