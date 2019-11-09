Hampton Police release new details about suspect vehicles in deadly hit-and-run crashes

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — After two deadly hit-and-run crashes last month, Hampton Police have released new information to track down the drivers.

A woman and a teen died in the crashes that happened two weeks apart.

Police have identified the model of one of the suspect vehicles and some details for the other.

Back on Oct. 10, a car struck 24-year-old Kayla Hiegl while she was standing next to her broken down vehicle on West Mercury boulevard. The driver fled the scene.

Hiegl’s mother, Alicia Hiegl, said she’s been living a nightmare ever since.

“I can’t eat, I can’t sleep, I can’t function. I just want this coward to come forward,” Hiegl said.

Police have narrowed down the suspect vehicle that hit Kayla as a 2010 or 2011 red Ford Fusion.

Police say the car should have front end damage and a broken headlight, both on the passenger side.

Investigators also say the car had a black style rim on the front passenger side, which is consistent to a spare tire or missing hubcap.

“I feel better knowing we’ve at least narrowed it down to that,” Hiegl said.

Just two weeks later on Oct. 25, 15-year-old Lizmaris Caba died after a vehicle struck her and her mother on Whealton Road and Todds Lane.

Family tells 10 On Your Side the two were walking to church

Police say they now know the suspect vehicle in Caba’s death is a newer model white utility van, likely a Ford or Chevy, with no side windows and no ladder rack.

The van displayed a tag on the front of the vehicle.

Hiegl is begging for someone to speak up and praying the drivers will do the right thing.

“These two beautiful young ladies, their lives are gone. You’re still out here living,” she said through tears. “Whoever you are, you did it and come forward. Admit what’ve you done so we can have peace and justice for her and her friends and her family. Please!”

Police say the damage to the vehicles may have been repaired so keep an eye out for any sign of replaced parts or buffed or new paint.

If you have any information, submit a tip through the P3 tips app or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.