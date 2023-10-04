HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect in a convenience store robbery.

On Oct. 3 around 7 p.m., police received a call about a robbery at the What’s Up convenience store on the 300 block of LaSalle Avenue.

According to police, a man walked into the store, pulled out a gun and demanded money. After taking the money, the man left the store, police say.

The suspect was wearing a black ski mask, a black long-sleeve shirt, a blue quilted vest, black pants and white and gray shoes.

Anyone with information that can assist police is urged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymously at P3Tips.com.