HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a convenience store robbery.

On Oct. 8 just after 8 p.m., police received a call about a robbery at First Stop Convenience Store on the 2200 block of Executive Drive.

Courtesy of the Hampton Police Division

Police say the suspect walked into the business, pulled out a gun and demanded money. The suspect grabbed the cash and took off. He was last seen heading east on Hardy Cash Drive, according to police.

The suspect is described as a man around 6 feet tall, weighing between 150 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a burnt orange mask on the lower half of his face, a black hooded sweatshirt, black trench coat, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information that can assist police in locating the suspect is urged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via P3Tips.com.