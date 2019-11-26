Hampton Police need help identifying suspect in 7-Eleven armed robbery

Breaking News
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are seeking help from the public after an armed robbery at a Hampton 7-Eleven Monday morning.

According to a news release, police received a call at 3:16 a.m. to respond to the convenience store located in the 500 block of Aberdeen Rd.

After further investigation, police say a “male” entered the business, displayed a firearm and demanded money.

Police said the person fled on foot with an “undisclosed” amount of money from the business.

Officials say that the suspect is described as a black male, last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a mask.

There are no photos of the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Hampton Police at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Crime Line callers remain anonymous and do not need to appear in court. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting P3Tips.com. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.00.

