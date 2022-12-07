HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to a commercial burglary Wednesday on North King Street.

Hampton Police Telecommunications received a call around 3:49 a.m. in reference to a commercial burglary that took place in the city.

Hampton Police said a preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect broke a window by using a rock to enter the business, and then removed an unknown amount of money and tobacco products before leaving the scene on foot.

Police describe the suspect as a light-skinned Black man last seen wearing a blue rain jacket, dark-colored hoodie, blue jeans and black basketball shoes with white soles.

The Hampton Police Division asks anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 757-727-6111, the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-Up, or at P3Tips.com.