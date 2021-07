HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.

It happened at 9:42 in the 300 block of LaSalle Avenue.

Officials say a 36-year-old man was riding his motorcycle, lost control, hit a curb, and then continued out of control into a parking lot and struck a couple of parked cars.

No other drivers were involved and no one else was injured.

The crash remains under investigation