Hampton police investigating another carjacking of ride-share driver

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating another carjacking incident involving a ride-share driver.

At least two have happened in the last week. Another was reported last Thursday in the area of Briarfield and Aberdeen roads. Police were looking for a white Nissan Versa in that case.

The incident this Thursday happened just after midnight in the 2800 block of West Mercury Boulevard. A woman who was driving as a ride-share operator told police a male passenger placed a gun to her and demanded that she get out of the vehicle. The driver stopped and the suspects fled in the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu with Virginia license plates. It was last seen going south on Gumwood Drive.

Police say one suspect was described as a black male, early to late 20s, and a black female in her early to late 20s. It’s unclear if the suspects are linked to last Thursday’s incident, but police said a man and two women were suspects in that case.

