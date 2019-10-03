Hampton Police investigate early morning shooting on West Mercury Blvd.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a 26-year-old man wounded.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:09 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of W. Mercury Blvd. Officers responded to the area and found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to recover.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was driving his vehicle in the area of West Mercury Blvd. and Salem St. when an unknown person began shooting at him.

The 26 year old drove to the 300 block of W. Mercury Blvd. where he called police.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.