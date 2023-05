NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating a double homicide.

Around 4a.m. police notified the public of an active scene at the 500 block of Aberdeen Road.

Police did not share the sex or gender of the victims.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

