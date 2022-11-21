HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are investigating a burglary it said took place Sunday at The Retro Company in the 500 block of Settlers Landing Road.

Public Safety Communications received the call around 4 p.m. in reference to a burglary, police said, with the investigation showing that a suspect, or suspects, entered the business through a rear window and then removed items before leaving from the same window.

Police said the suspects left the area in an unknown direction, and it has no suspect description at this time.

The Hampton Police Division asks that anyone with information about the incident contact it at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. People can also send anonymous tips at P3Tips.com.