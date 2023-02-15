HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries as Hampton Police investigates a shooting Wednesday in the first block of Estate Drive.

The Hampton Police Division said it seeks the public’s help to identify the suspect or suspects in connection to the shooting. Public Safety Communications got the call in reference to the shooting around 5:38 p.m.

A man has been taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries as Hampton Police investigates a shooting Wednesday in the first block of Estate Drive. (WAVY Viewer Photo – Peter Carmines)

A preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was riding a motor bike in the first block of Estate Drive when he was hit by a bullet fired from another vehicle, Hampton Police said.

The motive and circumstances in connection to the incident are under investigation, and Hampton Police do not have any suspect information to share at this time.

It asks anyone with information about the incident to contact Hampton Police at 757-727-6111, the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or at P3Tips.com.