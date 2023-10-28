HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police need the public’s help with an investigation of an overnight shooting.

A little after midnight on Saturday, officers were called to Our World Club on the 900 block of G Street for a shooting.

While officers were investigating the scene, they received another call about a gunshot victim on the 1500 block of Briarfield Road.

Police say the victim is a 26-year-old man who was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a non life-threatening injury.

According to police the victim was at the Our World Club when a possible altercation took place and was shot. He then went to the 1500 block of Briarfield Road and called for medical assistance, police say.

At this time, police believe this is an isolated incident but say the victim has been uncooperative thus far.

Police are still investigating the motive and circumstances of this incident.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.