HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — On Aug. 25, The Hampton Police Division released that they have identified 35-year-old Lonnie Lorenzo Holland as the suspect in the robbery of a 7-Eleven that took place on Aug. 15.

Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, Public Safety Communications received a call about a robbery at the 7-Eleven located on the 500 block of Aberdeen Road.

Investigators said the suspect entered the store, implied a weapon and stole items from behind the counter.

Courtesy: Hampton Police Department

After taking the items, the suspect took off on foot, police said. Holland currently has warrants on file for one count each of Robbery and Grand Larceny.

Anyone with information that will assist police is urged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.