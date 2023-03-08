HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an overnight shooting.

Police said they responded to the report of a shooting just around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Aberdeen Road. When officers arrived at the location, they found two males who were shot.

One male was transported to the hospital with a non life-threatening injury. The other male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

After a preliminary investigation, police determined that the shooting occurred nearly two miles away in the 1500 block of Briarfield Road.

There is no suspect information to release at this time.

Police continue to investigate the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting.