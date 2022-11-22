HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Danny Johnson may have a surprise in store for the friend who recently hounded him into buying his Powerball ticket.

That’s because Johnson’s ticket won him $150,000 in the Nov. 5 drawing.

Previously, he had told people they were wasting their time playing lottery games, though he might not be saying that now.

With the Powerball jackpot growing to record-highs, his friend kept pushing him to buy a ticket. So to make his friend stop asking, Johnson bought a ticket.

The winning numbers in the drawing were 28-45-53-56-69 and the Powerball number was 20. Johnson’s ticket matched four of the first five winning numbers, plus the Powerball number.

Under normal circumstances, that would make the ticket worth $50,000. However, because Johnson spent an extra $1 for Power Play when he bought the ticket, it tripled the prize to $150,000.

“I looked at the winning numbers and said, ‘Hey I’ve got a few of those,” Johnson told Virginia Lottery officials. “I didn’t know how much I’d won because I never play.”

Johnson used his personal device to buy his ticket, as the Virginia Lottery gives people the ability to take part in Powerball and other drawing games online, along with other online-only instant games.

Johnson, who is retired, said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.