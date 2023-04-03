HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man is receiving treatment after being shot in Hampton on Sunday evening.

Police said the 19-year-old arrived at a local hospital around 10:40 pm. Sunday after sustaining a non life-threatening gunshot injury.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the man was driving a vehicle in the 8500 block of Orcutt Avenue when the suspect shot him from the sidewalk.

There is no suspect information to release at this time.