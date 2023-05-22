NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Hampton man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection to a February homicide on Newsome Drive in Newport News, police said.

Newport News Police said that officers had responded Feb. 7 to the 4300 block of Newsome Drive in reference to a welfare check when they found a woman, later identified to be Nekaybaw Ernestine Scott, 26, in her apartment.

The chief medical examiner had determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the shoulder and torso, police said.

Newport News Police said White’s arrest came after a thorough investigation.