LAKE FOREST, IL (WAVY) – A Hampton man has been arrested after he attempted to break into a home in Illinois.

Court documents show that police responded to a report of a residential burglary in the 1400 block of Buena Rd. in Illinois. Police say the homeowner stated that he was woken up by noise outside and then heard the sound of breaking glass.

The homeowner then entered a bedroom to find a man standing on the other side of the window. The man stated that he was homeless and that he thought the house was empty.

The homeowner also noticed that the power to the house has been cut.

Police were able to locate 24-year-old Shakeen Cross on a bike path behind the residence. Cross initially gave police a false name, but then told police his real name and admitted to cutting the power of the house and breaking the window.

During two court hearings, police say Cross fought with two deputies and ended up biting one of them.

Cross was arrested and charged with burglary, attempted residential burglary, criminal damage, theft and obstruction.