HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A home in the 1800 block of Moger Drive in Hampton is on fire, Hampton dispatch confirmed Saturday.
The call came in at 5:20 p.m.
No further details are available at this time.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
(Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire Department)
by: Jimmy LaRoue
Posted:
Updated:
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A home in the 1800 block of Moger Drive in Hampton is on fire, Hampton dispatch confirmed Saturday.
The call came in at 5:20 p.m.
No further details are available at this time.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.