Hampton High School student charged with possession of firearm on school property

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A routine contraband scan at a Hampton high school led to charges for a student Thursday.

Antonio D. Ashe, an 18-year-old student at Hampton High School is charged with possession of a firearm on school property and possession of marijuana.

Hampton Police Department, in a partnership with Hampton City Schools, was conducting a routine contraband scan of the parking lot at Hampton High School when a police canine alerted on a vehicle.

Police recovered narcotics and a firearm during the course of the investigation.

Police said there was no threat to the school and the investigation is ongoing.

Ashe is currently being held at the Hampton City Jail.